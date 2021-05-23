MCX posts 41.31 per cent fall in Q4 net profit

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Leading commodity bourse MCX reported a 41.31 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 38.44 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on poor income.
Net profit stood at Rs 65.50 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing released late on Saturday.
Net income declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 108.46 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 134.94 crore in the same quarter previous year.
Expenses remained lower at Rs 58.92 crore as against Rs 70.32 crore in the said period.
Further, MCX said its average daily turnover in commodity futures (including index futures) on the exchange decreased by 13 per cent to Rs 31,823 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal from Rs 36,626 crore in the same quarter previous year.
MCX observed that the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic continues to spread across the globe including India. Covid-19 has taken its toll on not just human life, but business and financial markets too.
“However, based on the current assessment, the management is of the view that the impact of Covid-19 on the operations of the Group and the carrying value of its assets and liabilities is minimal", the exchange said in its footnote.
MCX board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 27.70 per equity share for the 2020-21 fiscal.
In the 2020-21 fiscal, the market share of MCX was 95.04 per cent. The exchange offers trading in various commodities both agri and non-agri commodities.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...