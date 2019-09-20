Mixed trend in pulses

Pulse seeds in Indore mandis today showed a mixed trend with moong declining by ₹200 on weak demand at the higher rate. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹5,500-5,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-5,300 a quintal. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,300 and moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800-7,900.

Urad dal (medium) remained stable at ₹5,800-5,900, urad dal (bold) at ₹6,000-6,100, while urad mongar ruled at ₹7,200-7,300. Masur (bold) was quoted at ₹4,050, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹3,750.