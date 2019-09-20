Commodities

Mixed trend in pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

Pulse seeds in Indore mandis today showed a mixed trend with moong declining by ₹200 on weak demand at the higher rate. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹5,500-5,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-5,300 a quintal. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,300 and moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800-7,900.

Urad dal (medium) remained stable at ₹5,800-5,900, urad dal (bold) at ₹6,000-6,100, while urad mongar ruled at ₹7,200-7,300. Masur (bold) was quoted at ₹4,050, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹3,750.

Published on September 20, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar rules steady