Mixed trend in rubber prices

Spot rubber prices showed a mixed trend on Wednesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹136 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished unchanged at ₹132 per kg according to dealers.

The commodity managed to sustain at the prevailing levels as sentiments remained neutral possibly following a partial recovery in TOCOM futures. Meanwhile ISNR 20 and Latex continued to decline in the absence of enquiries from the non tyre sector. The transactions were meagre.

In futures, February contracts improved to ₹134.88 (133.35), March to ₹137.03 (135.50) and April to ₹140.15 (138.23) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were up by 1.15 per cent with a volume of 441 lots and total trade value of 593.09 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹111.42 (111.38) per kg at Bangkok. February futures recovered sharply to ₹107.33 (104.89), March to ₹116.28 (111.90) and April to ₹119.02 (115.84) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 136 (136); RSS-5: 130 (130); ISNR 20: 118.50 (119.50) and Latex (60% drc): 85.50 (86).