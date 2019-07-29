Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar market

Updated on July 29, 2019

Sugar market ruled mixed at Vashi and remained steady at naka and mill level on Monday on routine demand, supply and volume. Arrivals at Vashi were 60-62 truckloads and local dispatches were 58-60. On Saturday, merely 16 mills sold 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and at ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,182-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,212-3,326. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.

