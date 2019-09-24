Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar market

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

The sugar market ruled mixed at Vashi and remained steady at the mill level on Tuesday on routine demand, supply and volume. On Monday, 18-20 millssold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,140- 3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,270-3,400 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,422 and M-grade ₹3,326-3,576. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,350 and M-grade ₹3,380-3,520.

Published on September 24, 2019
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
84% of Coonoor tea sold