Mixed trend in sugar market

The sugar market ruled mixed at Vashi and remained steady at the mill level on Tuesday on routine demand, supply and volume. On Monday, 18-20 millssold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,140- 3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,270-3,400 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,422 and M-grade ₹3,326-3,576. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,350 and M-grade ₹3,380-3,520.