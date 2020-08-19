Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar

Updated on August 19, 2020 Published on August 19, 2020

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market ruled mixed on Wednesday. Mill and naka rates continued to be steady on producers’ selling and need-based bulk and retail demand.

Arrivals at Vashi were about 43-45 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at the same level. Inventories increased to about 90-95 truckloads. Freight rates were stable at ₹80-100 per bag.

On Tuesday evening, 17-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 48,000–50,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,210 for S-grade and ₹3,250-3,310 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,312–3,362 and M-grade 3,400–3,542.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,250-3,320 and M-grade 3,370–3,420.

