Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market ruled mixed on Wednesday. Mill and naka rates continued to be steady on producers’ selling and need-based bulk and retail demand.

Arrivals at Vashi were about 43-45 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at the same level. Inventories increased to about 90-95 truckloads. Freight rates were stable at ₹80-100 per bag.

On Tuesday evening, 17-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 48,000–50,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,210 for S-grade and ₹3,250-3,310 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,312–3,362 and M-grade 3,400–3,542.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,250-3,320 and M-grade 3,370–3,420.