NCDEX doubles compensation limit to ₹5 lakh

NCDEX has doubled the maximum compensation limit payable to ₹5 lakh with effect from February 12.

The maximum compensation amount payable from the Investors Protection Fund to an investor against a defaulted member would be the actual claim or ₹5 lakh whichever is less, said the exchange in a statement on Tuesday.

The exchange had established an Investor Protection Fund to compensate investors in the event of defaulter’s assets not being sufficient to meet the admitted claims of investors. Besides compensation, the Fund is used for promoting investor education, awareness and research. The Fund is administered by way of registered Trust created for the purpose.