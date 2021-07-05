NCDEX launches 2 new agri commodity indices

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has launched two agriculture-focused commodity indices NCDEX Guarex and NCDEX Soydex. It expects to launch futures trading in these indices soon.
Guarex will track price movement in the futures contracts of its underlying Guar Seed and Guar Gum Refined Splits on a real-time basis. Similarly, Soydex will follow the price changes in futures contracts of Soybean and Refined Soy Oil.
Arun Raste, Managing Director, NCDEX, said this is the first return based agricultural futures index in agriculture commodities.
Initially, both the indices will be available on the exchange’s website to gauge the performance underlying commodity.
The new indices will offer trading and risk management opportunities for value chain participants, he said.
The weightage of Guar Seed and Guar Gum Refined Splits in Guarex will be 63.43 per cent and 36.57 per cent. In Soydex, Soybean and Refined Soy Oil will have the weightage of 67.92 per cent and 32.08 per cent.
Being cash-settled contracts, Guarex and Soydex will become perfect products for hedgers who have been in a constant search of low-cost products.
SEBI’s cross margin benefit will further sweeten the deal for hedgers in terms of significant reduction in the transaction by using these indices, said Kapil Dev, Chief Business Officer, NCDEX.
Last May, the exchange launched Agridex which had given over 40 per cent return in last one year.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...