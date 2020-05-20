NCDEX to launch futures trading on Agridex

Office Buzz | Workplace safety app
Singapore-headquartered prop tech start-up Smarten Spaces has announced the global launch of ‘Jumpree ...
The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has launched futures trading on NCDEX Agridex, an agriculture index that seeks to provide a holistic view on various commodities traded on the exchange.
Four contracts expiring in June, July, September and December will be available for trading from May 26.
The return-based index comprises 10 liquid commodities traded on NCDEX. It has commodity-wise and sector-wise floors and caps, with no single commodity or sector dominating the index. Agridex has low correlation with other asset classes and indices. To ensure diversification, no group of related commodities may constitute over 40 per cent of the total weightage in the index.
The rollover in futures contract will be done on the initial three days of the expiry month and the index will be rebalanced annually on the first business day of April.
A floor and a cap are enforced upon the weights of each commodity; besides, sector-specific capping is also done based on the aggregated weight of each sector.
NCDEX has partnered with NSE Indices, an index service provider, to maintain and disseminate real-time NCDEX Agridex values.
Vijay Kumar, Managing Director, NCDEX, said the Agridex futures contracts will provide investors with another tool for trading and risk management at a composite level.
Kapil Dev, Head-Business, NCDEX, said Agridex will be the first tradeable commodity index based on domestic prices.
Since Agridex Futures Contracts provide a diversified cash settled instrument, it will help in widening participation on the exchange from both institutional and retail investors, he added.
Singapore-headquartered prop tech start-up Smarten Spaces has announced the global launch of ‘Jumpree ...
As lay-offs become common, will we find more honest jobseekers and empathetic interviewers?
The clamour is for more transparency and sharing of views, but how does it fit in with the Civil Services ...
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...