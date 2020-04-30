No weekly tea auction in Coimbatore this week

While Kochi and Coonoor managed to conduct the weekly tea auction, Coimbatore had to do without it this week.

“We managed to get the pass for brokers and warehouses, but pass for buyers were turned down. In the absence of pass for buyers they will neither be able to see the samples to bid nor lift the teas from the warehouse after the sale. We have sought an appointment with the District Collector. Will be meeting him this morning,” a trade source told BusinessLine.

The complete lockdown in Coimbatore between April 26 and April 29 also resulted in a delay in the trade meeting up with the authorities.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that around 4 to 5 lakh kg of tea, estimated at Rs 4 crore –plus ( at the current market rate) excluding 5 per cent GST is stuck at the warehouses

The weekly auction at the Coimbatore auction centre has not taken place after April 23. Trade sources are hoping to conduct the auction next week

Trade sources said movement of teas outside the state was becoming an issue, not just for the trade in Coimbatore but Coonoor as well. ‘Exporters are unable to move the teas to Kochi Port. Inter-state movement of goods is a hassle. So the teas are consumed within the state.”

At the moment, they are awaiting the pass for buyers from the district administration here.