No weekly tea auction in Coimbatore this week

Making contact-tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
While Kochi and Coonoor managed to conduct the weekly tea auction, Coimbatore had to do without it this week.
“We managed to get the pass for brokers and warehouses, but pass for buyers were turned down. In the absence of pass for buyers they will neither be able to see the samples to bid nor lift the teas from the warehouse after the sale. We have sought an appointment with the District Collector. Will be meeting him this morning,” a trade source told BusinessLine.
The complete lockdown in Coimbatore between April 26 and April 29 also resulted in a delay in the trade meeting up with the authorities.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that around 4 to 5 lakh kg of tea, estimated at Rs 4 crore –plus ( at the current market rate) excluding 5 per cent GST is stuck at the warehouses
The weekly auction at the Coimbatore auction centre has not taken place after April 23. Trade sources are hoping to conduct the auction next week
Trade sources said movement of teas outside the state was becoming an issue, not just for the trade in Coimbatore but Coonoor as well. ‘Exporters are unable to move the teas to Kochi Port. Inter-state movement of goods is a hassle. So the teas are consumed within the state.”
At the moment, they are awaiting the pass for buyers from the district administration here.
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
Part 1 – Education
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...