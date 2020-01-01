Oil posts biggest yearly rise since 2016

Air pollution, an emergency
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
Oil prices fell 1 per cent on Tuesday, the last trading day of the decade, but notched the biggest annual gain in three years, supported by a thaw in the prolonged US-China trade war and ongoing supply cuts from major oil producers.
Brent gained about 23 per cent in 2019 and WTI rose 34 per cent, their biggest yearly gains in three years, backed by the recent breakthrough in US-China trade talks and output cuts pledged by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.
Forecasters do not expect oil prices to move sharply in either direction next year. Brent crude is expected to hover around $63 a barrel, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, down modestly from current levels, as OPEC production cuts offset weaker demand.
Over the past year, increased US oil output offset the supply reductions undertaken by OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia and stemming from US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran. Lackluster demand, including in developed economies, remains a primary concern headed into 2020.
“Oil prices, though largely expected to trade positive, will face headwinds from subdued global growth momentum and robust US shale output levels in the first quarter (of 2020),” said Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.
US crude oil production in October rose to a record of 12.66 million barrels per day (bpd) from a revised 12.48 million bpd in September, the US government said in a monthly report. The pace of growth is expected to slow in 2020.
Brent crude fell 67 cents, or 1 per cent, to settle at $66.00 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 62 cents, or 1 per cent, to settle at $61.06 a barrel.
On Tuesday, trade volumes were low with many market participants away for year-end holidays, amplifying the market's moves.
US President Donald Trump said the Phase-1 trade deal with China would be signed on January 15 at the White House. The deal has boosted factories' output and Chinese manufacturing activity expanded for a second straight month.
China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors, was unchanged at 50.2 in December from November, just above the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction.
Investors were nervous about the Middle East, where thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered outside the US embassy in Baghdad to condemn US air strikes against Iraqi militias.
Security guards inside the US embassy fired stun grenades at protesters. The US ambassador and staff were evacuated due to security concerns.
“Considering that Iraq is the second-largest OPEC producer with production around 4.6 million barrels per day, market participants may add a risk premium to oil tension if tensions last for longer,” UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. “That said, we need to see if the latest protests spread also in the south of the country, where most of the crude is exported.”
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The country’s electric mobility mission is moving gingerly. Big plans have been laid out but it is time to ...
Where forest cover is concerned, India has set itself a target that needs a much higher rate of afforestation ...
From baby steps in 2001, India has come a long way in the green building movement. The Indian Green Building ...
We are finally stepping in to 2020, the year that seemed far in to the future. So far away that many companies ...
Recent approvals for enhancing production, extension of mine leasing rights and healthy margins bode well for ...
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...