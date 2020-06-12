Oil prices extend slump as US coronavirus cases climb

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
Oil prices slid early on Friday, extending heavy overnight losses on a surge in United States (US) coronavirus cases this week that has raised the prospect of a second wave of the outbreak slamming demand in the world's biggest consumer of crude and fuel.
West Texas Intermediate was down $1.32, or nearly 4 per cent, at $35.02 a barrel by 0011 GMT, after slumping more than 8 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude was down $1.15, or 3 per cent, at $37.40 a barrel, having dropped nearly 8 per cent the previous session.
A rally off April's lows has come to a shuddering halt this week as the market faced the reality that the coronavirus pandemic may be far from over globally, with cases in the US alone passing 2 million this week.
The oil benchmarks are heading for their first weekly decline in seven, with Brent dropping about 12 per cent, while US crude is heading for a loss of more than 10 per cent.
“A sustainable rally needs to include improving gasoline demand, reducing inventories, increasing product margins to the point where refiners kickstart run. US driving patterns are far from normal,” RBC Capital Markets said.
While producers have been cutting supply, demand remains constrained by the outbreak, with gasoline stockpiles in the US last week rising more than expected to 258.6 million barrels, according to government data.
US crude inventories rose against forecasts by 5.7 million barrels to a record 538.1 million barrels, as cheap imports from Saudi Arabia flowed into the country.
In the meantime, states including Texas and Arizona are struggling to cope with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds.
In Houston, Lina Hidalgo, the senior official for the county that includes the city that is the heart of the US oil industry, warned “we may be approaching the precipice of a disaster”.
More than 7.43 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus around the world and more than 400,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
