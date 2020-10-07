Oil prices fall as Trump cancels aid talks, US crude stockpiles rise

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a fourth stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy and on a larger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures fell 81 cents, or 2 per cent, to $39.86 a barrel by 0411 GMT while Brent crude futures fell by 70 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $41.95 a barrel.
“Crude prices got hammered with a one-two punch after President Trump sent all risky assets into freefall after ending negotiations on fiscal stimulus and after US crude stockpiles posted their first build in four weeks,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
President Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, ended talks on Tuesday with Democrats on an economic aid package for the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, with the US presidential election only weeks away.
“President Trump's decision to end fiscal stimulus talks surprised markets. While many didn't expect to see a deal reached before the election, the abrupt end sent all risky assets sharply lower,” Moya added.
Prices were also pressured by data from the American Petroleum Institute showing US oil stockpiles rose by 951,000 barrels last week.
“(This was) not exactly what the recovery doctor ordered as the oil market was already tanking from a two-week high after President Trump quashed hope for a pre-election stimulus deal,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist, at online brokerage AxiCorp.
But losses were limited by restrictions on the supply side.
Energy companies secured offshore production platforms and evacuated workers on Tuesday, some for the sixth time this year, as Hurricane Delta took aim at US oil production in the Gulf of Mexico
The storm has shut 29.2 per cent of offshore oil production in the Gulf, which accounts for 17 per cent of total US crude oil output.
In Norway, the Lederne labour union said on Tuesday it will expand its ongoing oil strike from October 10 unless a wage deal can be reached in the meantime. Six offshore oil and gas fields shut down on Monday because of the strike, cutting the country's output capacity by 8 per cent.
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...