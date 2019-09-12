Oil rises as US, China swap concessions in trade war, inventories fall

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
Oil prices jumped on Thursday, bouncing back from heavy losses in the previous session, buoyed by moves to ease trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and a drop in US crude inventories to the lowest in nearly a year.
Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $61.22 by 0051 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 40 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $56.16.
The rise came after China moved to exempt some US anti-cancer drugs and other goods from tariffs, while President Donald Trump announced a delay to scheduled tariff hikes on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese goods.
The concessions came days ahead of a planned meeting aimed at defusing the long-running trade row between the world's two largest economies.
Trump's move is “a significant goodwill gesture that he too is willing to negotiate to put an end to this trade war spat,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.
The price upswing on Thursday came after both of the principal global benchmarks fell sharply in the previous following a report that President Trump had weighed easing sanctions on Iran, a move that would potentially boost global crude supply at a time of rising concerns about oil demand.
Boosting the market's good mood, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that US crude oil stockpiles fell last week to the lowest in nearly a year, as refineries raised output and imports fell.
“Historical inventory patterns suggest that stocks should begin to hit seasonal bottom sometime in the next two-three weeks,” AxiTrader's Innes said.
Crude inventories fell for a fourth straight week, decreasing 6.9 million barrels in the week to Sept. 6 - more than double analysts' expectations of a 2.7 million-barrel drawdown.
At 416.1 million barrels, US crude oil inventories were at their lowest since October 2018, and about 2 per cent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports