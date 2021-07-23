Oil slips but heads for steady week on supply tightness

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Oil prices trimmed overnight gains on Friday but were poised to end the week largely steady after rebounding from a sharp drop, underpinned by expectations supply will remain tight as demand recovers.
Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $73.72a barrel at 0147 GMT, after jumping 2.2 per cent on Thursday. For the week, Brent was headed for a 0.1 per cent gain.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $71.83 a barrel, following a 2.3 per cent gain on Thursday. WTI was set to end the week flat.
Demand growth is expected to outpace new supply, following the agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, to add back 400,000barrels per day each month from August through December.
Oil prices, along with other riskier assets, tumbled earlier in the week on concerns about the broad economic impact of surging COVID-19 cases of the Delta variant in the United States, Britain, Japan and elsewhere.
Benchmark contracts fell as much as $6 on Monday but have recouped all of those losses as investors expect overall crude demand to stay strong driven by the continued fall in oil stock sand rising rates of vaccinations.
"With demand holding up, the market is starting to sense the400kb/d increase in OPEC (OPEC+) will not be enough to keep the market balanced. Inventories continue to fall, both in the US and across the OECD," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
Analysts who have been raising price forecasts for the rest of the year said they see rising vaccination rates limiting the impact of surging infections of the Delta variant.
"We continue to see oil prices tracking higher in H2 2021 a soil demand growth outpaces supply growth," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. CBA sees Brentr ising to $85 by the fourth quarter.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...