Oilseeds dip on weak demand

Despite improved global cues, oils and oilseeds in Indore mandis traded low on weak physical demand with soya refined quoted at ₹730 for 10 kg (down ₹20 from last week), while soya solvent ruled at ₹685-690. Palm oil (Indore) declined to ₹615, while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹738 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil was quoted at ₹1,080-1,100 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled at ₹3,650, while raida was quoted at ₹3,500 a quintal. In the futures segment, however, mustard seeds were quoted higher with its July and August contracts on the NCEDX today closing at ₹3,540 (up ₹11) and ₹3,601 (up ₹21) a quintal, respectively.