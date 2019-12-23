Onion Retail Price Tracker: Monday, December 23

Imphal in Manipur and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand saw average retail prices of onions shoot up by ₹30 and ₹35 a kilo since Saturday while it softened in places such as Palakkad, Puducherry and Panaji. Data on the Department of Consumer Affairs website shows that the average retail prices of onions in Rudrapur were ₹115 a kilo and in Imphal, ₹130.

Prices for Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where onions were seen to be most affordable in the past weeks and Mayabunder, Andaman, where prices were the highest, were not published on Monday. Retail prices from all centres in Uttar Pradesh were not available, perhaps a fallout of internet shutdown in many parts of the state due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Overall, the average retail prices of onion continued to stay elevated across the country. The maximum price of the commodity as recorded on the department of consumer affairs website was ₹150 a kilo on Monday, while the minimum price was ₹46 a kilo.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Monday, December 23.