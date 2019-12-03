Pepper sellers pop-up in Kochi on inter-state dealer buying

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
Kochi, Dec 3 Sellers are popping up in Kochi to sell their black pepper stock, thanks to a good buying interest from inter-state dealers. This is evident from the arrivals of 36 tonnes, which is the highest in the last one month.
It was mainly the Coorg growers and importers who are the sellers for the trade as the present buying activity is mainly concentrated in and around Kochi, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices. This is because the inter-state dealers who have committed to end users need coverage. Some of the dealers in Tamil Nadu who have also made commitments started buying from Kochi, he said.
However, the average price realised continue to remain steady on Tuesday at Rs333 per kg in Kochi and the prices for various other categories are hovering in the range between Rs325 and Rs340 per kg.
According to traders, Karnataka quality traded at Rs325 per kg, Puthupally and Bathery at Rs330, High Range at Rs335 and a small quantity of quality pepper sold at Rs340. New pepper was settled at Rs318.
It is expected that the upcoming pepper crop is also reported to be good which will be harvested in March. The dealers are not buying the stock from upper Indian markets as they are getting supply from importers from Delhi and Mumbai, traders said.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that pepper December futures rose three per cent or Rs9.50 when last traded at Rs327.40 per kg on Tuesday.
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency, says V ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...