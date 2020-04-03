Plea for subsidy to small tea growers

The Baduga Desa Party (BDP) has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to offer a subsidy of ₹5,000 to small tea growers in the Nilgiris district.

“Nearly 60,000 small tea growers here are without income since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. They are dependent on their supply of green leaf to tea factories for their living,” BDP State President Manjai Mohan told BusinessLine.

“Small tea growers are unable to harvest and supply the leaves. If they miss the opportunity now, the bushes will be overgrown and growers will be forced to forego their income for a few more months,” he said.

“To help the growers tide over this economic difficulty, we have appealed to the CM to give each small grower ₹5,000 as subsidy,” he said.