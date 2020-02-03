Poor buyer participation worries cardamom traders

Cardamom traders are worried about the absence of requisite buyer participation in the auctions, which they fear, would have an impact on prices.

Though arrivals have improved at 81 tonnes in Bodinayakanur auctions on Monday, traders say that the market has been witnessing a slow demand in the last few days due to a lack of sales across various trade centres.

Many buyers, especially the upcountry buyers, are reluctant to enter the primary markets for buying. The emerging scenario has affected auction prices which reported a declining trend in the last couple of days, traders said.

They attributed several reasons for this, including the high prices of the inventory, especially at primary trade centres and consuming markets.

Many buyers are remaining inactive, and traders are hopeful that the market is likely to revive after the Delhi polls, which would perk up upcountry demand.

The availability of inferior quality capsules from the current harvest in the plantations following the fag end of the season has also escalated the sentiments in the market.

In the morning session, the auctioneers Mas Enterprises Ltd offered 41 tonnes while the offer made by the second auctioneers Header Systems was 40 tonnes. Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that most active cardamom March futures fell by 2.93 per cent or ₹112.3 to ₹3,718 when closed on the previous sale. The March futures price is showing some weakness on the daily chart.