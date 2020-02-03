Poor buyer participation worries cardamom traders

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Cardamom traders are worried about the absence of requisite buyer participation in the auctions, which they fear, would have an impact on prices.
Though arrivals have improved at 81 tonnes in Bodinayakanur auctions on Monday, traders say that the market has been witnessing a slow demand in the last few days due to a lack of sales across various trade centres.
Many buyers, especially the upcountry buyers, are reluctant to enter the primary markets for buying. The emerging scenario has affected auction prices which reported a declining trend in the last couple of days, traders said.
They attributed several reasons for this, including the high prices of the inventory, especially at primary trade centres and consuming markets.
Many buyers are remaining inactive, and traders are hopeful that the market is likely to revive after the Delhi polls, which would perk up upcountry demand.
The availability of inferior quality capsules from the current harvest in the plantations following the fag end of the season has also escalated the sentiments in the market.
In the morning session, the auctioneers Mas Enterprises Ltd offered 41 tonnes while the offer made by the second auctioneers Header Systems was 40 tonnes. Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that most active cardamom March futures fell by 2.93 per cent or ₹112.3 to ₹3,718 when closed on the previous sale. The March futures price is showing some weakness on the daily chart.
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
SBI (₹302.6)Last week, the stock of SBI declined and breached an important support at ₹310. The price broke ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...