Poor demand pounds chana

Both chana and dollar chana traded low on poor demand at the mandis in Indore. Report of rise in crop output and higher arrivals added to the bearish sentiments with prices today declining to ₹4,050-4,100 a quintal.

Chana dal also declined on weak demand with chana dal (bold) being quoted at ₹5,400-5,450, while chana dal (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,250 a quintal.

In container also, dollar chana traded low on slack export demand with dollar chana (42/44 count) being quoted at ₹6,350 a quintal, dollar chana(44/46 count) fetched ₹6,150, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹5,100 a quintal, respectively.