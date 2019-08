Even as two bags of new moong arrived in local mandis today, reports of damage to the moong and urad crops in recent rains have perked up moong and urad with moong (bold) here today roseto ₹6,000-6,100 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,500. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,400-7,500 and, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,600-7,700, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,000-8,100. Urad (bold)rose to ₹5,100-5,200, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,000. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,700-5,800.