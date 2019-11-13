Commodities

Pulses dip on weak demand

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Amid weak physical demand and decline in buying support at the higher rate, the majority of pulse seeds and pulses traded low with urad (bold) being quoted at ₹7,700-8,000 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,900-9,000, urad dal (bold) at ₹9,200-9,400, while urad moongar ruled at ₹11,009-11,100 . Moong (bold) declined to ₹6,700-6,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,200.

Published on November 13, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Global oil demand growth to slow from 2025, says IEA