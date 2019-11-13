Pulses dip on weak demand

Amid weak physical demand and decline in buying support at the higher rate, the majority of pulse seeds and pulses traded low with urad (bold) being quoted at ₹7,700-8,000 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,900-9,000, urad dal (bold) at ₹9,200-9,400, while urad moongar ruled at ₹11,009-11,100 . Moong (bold) declined to ₹6,700-6,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,200.