Pulses go off the boil on poor demand

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Almost all pulse seeds in Indore mandis traded low with availability outstripping demand. Amidst weak buying support from millers, masur in Indore mandis has declined by ₹150 a quintal in the past one week with its prices today declining to ₹5,450 a quintal. Masur dal was also quoted lower on weak demand with masur dal (medium) today being quoted at ₹6,700-6,800, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹7,000-7,100 a quintal.

Weak demand also dragged moong with moong (bold) today declining to ₹7,500-7,900 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹ 5,900-6,900. In the past one week, moong has declined by ₹ 400-500 a quintal. Urad also declined by ₹ 100 with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹ 7,200-7,700 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹ 5,900-6,900.

Downtrend also continued in tur with tur (Maharashtra) today declining to ₹7,500, tur (Karnataka) at ₹ 7,700, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹ 6,300- 7,000 a quintal, respectively.

pulses (commodity)
