Pulses rules steady

Barring tur, most pulse seeds and pulses ruled stable in Indore mandis. Tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹5,350-5,400 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,100. New tur quoted at ₹5,500-5,550.

Tur dal (sawa no.) quoted at ₹6,950-7,050 and tur dal (full) at ₹7,350-7,450, while tur marka ruled at ₹7,750-7,850. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹7,000-7,300 , while moong (medium) quoted at ₹6,000-6,500. Our Correspondent