Rising temperature dips pulses

Physical demand for tur has fallen sharply with tur (Maharashtra) declining to ₹5,200 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,500-4,700. In the past one week, tur prices in Indore and adjoining mandis have declined by about ₹400 a quintal. The tur dal marka was quoted at ₹8,500, while tur dal (full) at ₹8,200 a quintal. Imported tur dal ruled at ₹7,500.

Rise in the arrival of new summer moong and sluggish demand have also pounded moong in mandis across Madhya Pradesh by about ₹1,700-2000 a quintal in the past two weeks with moong (bold) today declining to ₹7,800, while moong (Madhya Pradesh) was quoted at ₹6,800- 7,000. Moong dal moongar was quoted at ₹90,000, while moong dal (bold) was quoted at ₹85,000. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹6,800 , while urad (Mumbai) ruled at ₹6,200.

