Sale of turmeric improves

The sale of turmeric has started rising. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,700-7,269 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,389-6,559. In all, 1,921 bags of turmeric arrived for sale, of which 768 bagswere sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,739-7,024 , while the root variety was sold at ₹5,419-6,457. Of the 982 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 881 bags were sold.