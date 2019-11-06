Commodities

Sale of turmeric improves

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

The sale of turmeric has started rising. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,700-7,269 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,389-6,559. In all, 1,921 bags of turmeric arrived for sale, of which 768 bagswere sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,739-7,024 , while the root variety was sold at ₹5,419-6,457. Of the 982 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 881 bags were sold.

Published on November 06, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bullish sentiment lifts cardamom prices