Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the ban on derivatives trading in seven agriculture commodities over concerns on triggering inflation.

Last December, SEBI had banned derivative trading in these commodities for one year expiring this month.

In a circular, the SEBI had directed stock exchanges having commodity derivatives segment to suspend derivative contracts trading in paddy (non-basmati), wheat, chana, mustard seeds , soya bean, crude palm oil and moong. .

In continuation of the said directions, the suspension of trading in the above contracts has been extended for one more year till December 20, 2023.

In response, based on SEBI’s directives, MCX has extended suspenion of futures trading in crude palm oil till December 20, 2023. Members and their constituents are requested to take note of the above, it further said.

