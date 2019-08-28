Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continuedon weak physical demand with moong (bold)declinedto ₹5,800-5,900, a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,400. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800-7,900. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹5,000-5,100, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,200. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,700-5,800, urad dal (bold) at ₹5,900-6,000, while urad mongar ruled at ₹6,500-6,600. Our Correspondent