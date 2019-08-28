Commodities

Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Pulses remain sluggish Indore | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continuedon weak physical demand with moong (bold)declinedto ₹5,800-5,900, a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,400. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800-7,900. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹5,000-5,100, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,200. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,700-5,800, urad dal (bold) at ₹5,900-6,000, while urad mongar ruled at ₹6,500-6,600. Our Correspondent

Published on August 28, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bearish trend continues in sugar