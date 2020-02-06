Sluggish trend in soyaoils continues

Sluggish trend in oils and oil seeds continuedon weak global cues and physical demand with soya refined declining to ₹870-75 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹830-35. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹895 for 10 kg, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹808, while cotton oil (Indore) ruled at ₹850 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil ruled flat at ₹1,130-40 for 10 kg. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line were quoted at ₹4,370-75 a quintal.