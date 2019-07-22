Commodities

Soya dips on poor demand

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 22, 2019 Published on July 22, 2019

Despite improved global cues, both soya oil, and soyabean traded low on weak physical demand and enthusiastic sowing report. Soya refined quoted at ₹730-32 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹685-90 for 10 kg. Soyabean quoted lower at ₹3,550, while plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,600 a quintal. In futures, soyabean showed a mixed trend with its August and September contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,583 and ₹3,606.

soyabean
