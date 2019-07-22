Soya dips on poor demand

Despite improved global cues, both soya oil, and soyabean traded low on weak physical demand and enthusiastic sowing report. Soya refined quoted at ₹730-32 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹685-90 for 10 kg. Soyabean quoted lower at ₹3,550, while plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,600 a quintal. In futures, soyabean showed a mixed trend with its August and September contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,583 and ₹3,606.