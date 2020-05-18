Commodities

Soya products in bear grip

May 18, 2020

Amidst report of good monsoon, both soyabean and soya oil traded low on weak demand at the mandis in Indore. Plant deliveries of soyabean declined to ₹3,925 a quintal.

Soya refined Indore (Ruchi) was quoted at ₹815 for 10 kg, soya refined (Bajrang) at ₹812, (Avi) ₹807, soya refined Neemuch (Dhanuka) ₹794, (MS) at ₹795, soya refined Mandsaur (Amrit) at ₹796, Pachore ₹800, Shujalpur at ₹810, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at ₹807 for 10 kg, respectively.

Soya solvent fetched ₹760-65 for 10 kg. Soyameal ruled stable at ₹31,000 a tonne on poor domestic and export demand.

