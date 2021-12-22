Soyabean continues southward journey following SEBI move to suspend derivatives trading

Scaling the population peak in India
Soyabean futures continued to trade lower for the third consecutive day this week on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), mainly since the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned derivatives trading in the commodity as well as six other agri produce on December 20.
January soyabean futures were trading at ₹5,840 on NCDEX during the initial hours against the previous close of ₹5906, down by 1.12 per cent.
Soyabean futures started witnessing a downward trend following SEBI’s decision to suspend futures and options trading for one year in some agriculture commodities, including soyabean derivatives.
Following this, only squaring of existing positions will be allowed and no new futures and options contracts will be launched till further notice.
January contracts of refined soyabean oil were trading at ₹1,142 on NCDEX on Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹1,145, down by 0.26 per cent.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), January natural gas futures were trading at ₹288.10 in the initial hour of Wednesday against the previous close of ₹289.30, down by 0.41 per cent.
January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5412 on MCX against the previous close of ₹5421, down by 0.17 per cent.
December mentha oil futures were trading at ₹978.20 on MCX against the previous close of ₹972.70, up by 0.57 per cent.
