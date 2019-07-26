Spot rubber ends flat

Spot rubber finished flat on Friday. RSS 4 continued to remain steady at ₹150 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The volumes were dull. In futures, the August contracts slid to ₹148.10 (148.14)on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹121.72 (122.30) at Bangkok.August futures closed unchanged at ₹144.68 on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 150 (150); RSS-5: 148 (148); ISNR 20: 122 (122) and Latex (60% drc): 99 (99).