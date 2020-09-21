Commodities

Spot rubber ends flat

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

The domestic rubber prices finished flat on Monday. The market continued to suffer from acute short supplies following widespread rains all over the plantation areas but the commodity failed to regain strength on muted demand from the tyre makers.

RSS4 closed steady at ₹133.00 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted unchanged at ₹129.00 a kg by Dealers. The trend was partially mixed as Latex improved a tad on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector.

Natural rubber futures ended in green in day time trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) on Monday. The near month October delivery was up by 10 Yuan (₹108.32) to close at 11,695 Yuan (₹126,680.95) a tonne.

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹145.71 (144.91) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 slid to ₹101.30 (101.33) while Latex 60% inched up to ₹88.97 (88.96) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:133.00 (133.00); RSS5: 128.00 (128.00); ISNR20: 108.00 (108.00) and Latex (60% drc): 77.00 (76.50).

