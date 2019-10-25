Commodities

Spot rubber ends steady

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

Spot rubber ended almost in a steady note on Friday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹123.50 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹119.50 according to dealers. November futures weakened to ₹122.34 (123.37), December to ₹123.38 (124.58) and January to ₹124.96 (125.00) on the Indian Commodity Exchange.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 123.50 (123.50); RSS-5: 121.50 (121); ISNR 20: 111.50 (111) and Latex (60% drc): 97 (97).

