Spot rubber firms up in line with global cues

Spot rubber continued to rule firm in tune with the global gains on Tuesday. The market also regained strength on expectations that the tyre companies will return with revised quotes after the Onam holidays.

However, the domestic gains were limited since fresh imports of rubber will reach India by the month-end, as per reports.

RSS-4 improved to ₹130 (129.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹126 (125.50) as quoted by dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 and latex lost further on extremely low demand.

Growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to seek information about the scientific fertiliser recommendations in rubber, including RUBSIS (Rubber Soil Information System). According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, Annie Philip, Senior Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India, will answer the queries in this regard on August 26 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481 - 2576622.

On the global front, RSS-3 (spot) bounced back to ₹134.46 (132.81) at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹100.03 (99.25) and Latex 60% to ₹86.37 (85.77) a kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:130 (129.50); RSS-5: 125.50 (125); ISNR20: 108 (109) and Latex (60% drc): 77 (77.50).