Spot rubber firms up in line with global cues

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Spot rubber continued to rule firm in tune with the global gains on Tuesday. The market also regained strength on expectations that the tyre companies will return with revised quotes after the Onam holidays.
However, the domestic gains were limited since fresh imports of rubber will reach India by the month-end, as per reports.
RSS-4 improved to ₹130 (129.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹126 (125.50) as quoted by dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 and latex lost further on extremely low demand.
Growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to seek information about the scientific fertiliser recommendations in rubber, including RUBSIS (Rubber Soil Information System). According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, Annie Philip, Senior Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India, will answer the queries in this regard on August 26 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481 - 2576622.
On the global front, RSS-3 (spot) bounced back to ₹134.46 (132.81) at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹100.03 (99.25) and Latex 60% to ₹86.37 (85.77) a kg at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:130 (129.50); RSS-5: 125.50 (125); ISNR20: 108 (109) and Latex (60% drc): 77 (77.50).
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...