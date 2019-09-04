Spot rubber remains neutral

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Wednesday. RSS 4 closed steady at ₹140 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was mixed as RSS 5 and Latex made moderate gains on enquiries from the non-tyre sector. September futures flared up to ₹143.77 (139.79) on the Indian Commodity Exchange. RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹110.05 (110.05) in Bangkok. September futures firmed up to ₹112.24 (109.33) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg): RSS-4: 140 (140); RSS-5: 136 (135); ISNR 20: 113 (113) and Latex (60% drc): 105.50 (103).