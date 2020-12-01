Spot rubber remains steady

Spot rubber was unchanged on Tuesday. RSS 4 finished flat at Rs.163.00 per.kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at Rs.159.00 per kg by Dealers. The trend continued to remain mixed as ISNR 20 improved sharply on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector.

RSS 3 (spot) flared up to Rs.180.63 (Rs 178.84) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to Rs.122.28 (RS 122.69) while Latex inched up to Rs.108.29 (Rs 108.01) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Natural rubber futures closed lower in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The near month January 2021 delivery was down by 115 Yuan (Rs.1,288.86) to close at 15,215 Yuan (Rs.170,521..99) a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:163.00 (163.00); RSS5: 155.00 (155.00); ISNR20: 130.00 (126.00) and Latex (60% drc): 108.00 (108.00).

