Spot rubber rules weak

Spot rubber continued to rule weak on Monday. RSS 4 dropped to ₹146.50 (147.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market made all-round declines on buyer resistance. In futures,August contracts recovered partially to ₹ 145.11 (143.96) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) surrendered to ₹104.49 (107.12) a kg at Bangkok.August futures improved to ₹128.17 (124.67) a kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 146 (147); RSS-5: 143 (144); ISNR 20: 119 (120) and Latex (60% drc): 96.50 (97).