Spot rubber slides further

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on August 21, 2019 Published on August 21, 2019

Spot rubber slid further on Wednesday. RSS 4 declined to ₹141.50 (142.50) a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed as latex finished flat in an almost inactive trading session. September futures improved to ₹136.61 (135.51) a kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹109.59 (109.83) per kg at Bangkok. August futures dropped to ₹112.75 (115.83) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 141.50 (142.50); RSS-5: 138 (139); ISNR 20: 117 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 100 (100).

