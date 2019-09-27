The month-end eased demand amid selling pressure and kept sugar market range bound on Friday. On Thursday barely 10-12 sold mills 18,000-20,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3,380 of M-grade. Freight rates were steady at ₹70-95. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,240-3,412 and M-grade ₹3,352-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,350 and M-grade ₹3,380-3,520.