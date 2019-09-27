Commodities

Sugar market range bound

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

The month-end eased demand amid selling pressure and kept sugar market range bound on Friday. On Thursday barely 10-12 sold mills 18,000-20,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3,380 of M-grade. Freight rates were steady at ₹70-95. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,240-3,412 and M-grade ₹3,352-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,350 and M-grade ₹3,380-3,520.

Published on September 27, 2019
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber ends weak