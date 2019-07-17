Commodities

Sugar market remains flat

Sugar market ruled flat on Wednesday on routine demand, supply and volumes. Arrivals at Vashi were 57-58 truckloads and local dispatches were at 55-56 truckloads. On Tuesday, 16-18 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. Inventory at Vashi was estimated about 115-120 truck loads. Fright rates were stable at ₹70-95 per quintal.The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,186-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,202-3,316. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.

