Sugar price rules flat

Sugar prices at all levels ruled flat on Wednesday. Vashi sugar market was closed for Shivaji Jayanti and bank holiday and there were no loading-unloading activities. There were no fresh buying at mill level and prices remained unchanged. On Tuesday, 8-10 mills sold 15,000-16,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.

Vashi spot rates: S-grade ₹3,250-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,352-3,596. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,215-3,295 and M- grade ₹3,285-3,485.