Commodities

Sugar price rules flat

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

Sugar prices at all levels ruled flat on Wednesday. Vashi sugar market was closed for Shivaji Jayanti and bank holiday and there were no loading-unloading activities. There were no fresh buying at mill level and prices remained unchanged. On Tuesday, 8-10 mills sold 15,000-16,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.

Vashi spot rates: S-grade ₹3,250-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,352-3,596. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,215-3,295 and M- grade ₹3,285-3,485.

Published on February 19, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dip in turmeric arrivals