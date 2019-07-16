Sugar prices rule steady

Spot sugar prices at Vashi ruled steady but easing of reselling pressure lifted naka rates for M-grade by ₹10 and kept S-grade unchanged on Tuesday. On Monday 17-18 mills sold 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates were as follows: S-grade ₹3,186-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,210-3,312. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.