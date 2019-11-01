Sugar prices turn weak

Sugar prices turned weak on Friday after the announcement of quota for November. On Thursday, 10-12 mills were able to sell 10,000-11,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,210 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,240-3,382 and M-grade ₹3,422-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,340 and M-grade ₹3,330-3,515.