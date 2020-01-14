Sugar rule steady

Sugar market witnessed thin volatility with steady trend mill to market level on Tuesday. On Monday, 22-24 mills sold 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,240 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,282-3,380 and M-grade ₹3,400- 3,592. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.