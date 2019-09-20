Commodities

Sugar rules steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

Sugar market ruled steady with ₹4-5 volatility on limited activities on Friday. On Thursday, 16-18 mills sold 24,000-25,000 bags at ₹3,140-3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,270-3, 400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,271-3,422and M-grade ₹3,426-3,576. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,235-3,320and M-grade ₹3,440-3,520.

sugar (commodity)
