Sugar rules steady

Sugar market ruled steady on Monday on routine activities at mill and market level. On Saturday 14-15 mills sold 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,282-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,372- 3,585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,300 and M- grade ₹3,290-3,490.