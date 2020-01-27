Commodities

Sugar rules steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

Sugar market ruled steady on Monday on routine activities at mill and market level. On Saturday 14-15 mills sold 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,282-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,372- 3,585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,300 and M- grade ₹3,290-3,490.

Published on January 27, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Homedale tops again at Coonoor tea auctions