Sugar rules weak

Sugar market ruled weak on Monday on low demand. On Saturday, 17-18 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,140-3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,270-3, 400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,412 and M-grade ₹3,420-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,235-3,320 and M-grade ₹3,440-3,520. Our Correspondent

